Phoebe Bridgers shares gorgeous new album Punisher a day early

Tomorrow marks the proper release of Phoebe Bridgers’ sophomore album, Punisher—stay tuned for our review—but the singer’s gone ahead and dropped it a day early.

“I’m not pushing the record until things go back to ‘normal’ because I don’t think they should,” Bridgers wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. “Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it.”

Bridgers’ Stranger In The Alps follow-up features a number of notable guests, from Conor Oberst and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to her boygenius comrades Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. Her link leads to a donation page for a list of organizations that includes Movement For Black Lives, the Trevor Project, Essie Justice Group, and more. From there, you can access the album via iTunes, Tidal, and other outlets.

Or (after, we’d encourage, donating to the charity of your choice) you can stream it via Spotify and Apple Music below.



