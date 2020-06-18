Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Phoebe Bridgers shares gorgeous new album Punisher a day early

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
MusicPhoebe BridgersPunisherStreaming
Save
Illustration for article titled Phoebe Bridgers shares gorgeous new album iPunisher/i a day early
Photo: Frank Ockenfels

Tomorrow marks the proper release of Phoebe Bridgers’ sophomore album, Punisher—stay tuned for our review—but the singer’s gone ahead and dropped it a day early.

Advertisement

“I’m not pushing the record until things go back to ‘normal’ because I don’t think they should,” Bridgers wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. “Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it.”

Advertisement

Bridgers’ Stranger In The Alps follow-up features a number of notable guests, from Conor Oberst and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to her boygenius comrades Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. Her link leads to a donation page for a list of organizations that includes Movement For Black Lives, the Trevor Project, Essie Justice Group, and more. From there, you can access the album via iTunes, Tidal, and other outlets.

Or (after, we’d encourage, donating to the charity of your choice) you can stream it via Spotify and Apple Music below.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The late greats: 18-plus TV characters who buoyed shows midstream

Hilarious British import Taskmaster is coming to The CW, hooray

Tori Spelling and the Lifetime network grew up together

The Last Of Us Part II boldly reckons with its predecessor and its own violent design