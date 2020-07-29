Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Phoebe Bridgers screams for all of us in her new video

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
MusicMusic Videosphoebe BridgersThis Is The End
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Phoebe Bridgers screams for all of us in her new video
Screenshot: Phoebe Bridgers

Albums from even the buzziest acts tend to evaporate in this culture of Too Much Content, but Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher—one of our favorite albums of the year so far—continues to resonate, be it through TikTok memes or the endless replays of her videos and virtual performances. And her latest music video might be her best yet.

Advertisement

Directed by Alissa Torvinen, the below clip for closer “This Is The End”—the album’s most raucous and chaotic track—finds the silver-haired, skeleton-wrapped singer confronting anxieties regarding cleanliness, age, and what’s lurking in the darkness. It climaxes with a tiny, socially-distanced concert in the middle of L.A.’s Memorial Coliseum.

The rippling, chain-breaking scream that caps off the song is shared with an elderly woman in the video, who swallows Bridgers’ scream before the two embrace in a kiss, braving a gesture that’s riddled with an altogether new sense of danger in these times.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The Mandalorian, Zendaya, Rhea Seehorn, and more surprises and snubs from the Emmy nominations

Here are the nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

The engrossing puzzle-box thriller A Girl Missing loses sight of its pieces

We give the return of Review's Forrest MacNeil 5 stars