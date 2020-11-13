Screenshot : Goo Goo Dolls

It was 10 whole days ago—Election Day, to be specific—that everyone’s favorite skeleton/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers promised to cover Goo Goo Doll’s iconic “Iris” if the people voted out Trump. And, ever since the map daddy called it for Joe Biden, the world’s been waiting with bated breath.

That includes the Goo Goo Dolls.

Today, it has arrived. It’s so sad. It rules.

Bridgers collaborated with singer Maggie Rogers for the cover, which you can download over on Bandcamp. Name your price and whatever you pony up will go to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight voting organization. You can also stream it above, imagining all the while Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan’s City Of Angels, which hasn’t aged quite as well as its theme song.

If the tears in your eyes aren’t stinging too hard, we’ve included the original song’s video below. Steampunk Johnny Rzeznik just loves his telescopes.

Bridgers released the excellent Punisher back in June and next Friday will share some fresh spins on those tracks with a new EP, Copycat Killer. The Goo Goo Dolls, meanwhile, made a Christmas album. Hark! Lend your ears to these tiny joys. They are so rare these days.

