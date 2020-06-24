Screenshot : The Late late Show With James Corden ( YouTube

Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher, the follow-up to 2017's excellent Stranger In The Alps, is, per our enthusiastic review, “a musical monument to our dissociative age” that’s “ f eather-light and lush enough to run your fingers through.” It’s also one of the year’s best records, which has allowed the rising singer-songwriter to guest on the likes of Kimmel and Corden. She virtually swung by the latter last night, and honored the host’s recurring Carpool Karaoke segment by singing from her own car.

“This is where I go to hang out and stay safe, listen to podcasts, enjoy the scenery, ” she cracked to the host before discussing her virtual tour and her suspicion that her mom is fighting with her online critics from burner accounts. She also touches on her early release of Punisher, saying the trend of delaying releases in a time of civil unrest feels akin to “ waiting for white people to be able to talk about themselves on the internet again.”

“I hope this movement goes on for as long as it takes,” she says of Black Lives Matter, “ which I think is going to be a long time. ”

She then accelerates into a rendition of the album’s “I See You, ” sung as she swerves through a parking lot in her car. The performance, as tender and empathetic as the song demands, is intercut with footage of stunt drivers and spinning tires, a sly representation of the wry humor Bridgers weaves into her heavy tunes.

Watch it below.

