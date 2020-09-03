Paul Thomas Anderson Photo : Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Until his death in 2014, Phi lip Seymour Hoffman was a longtime creative collaborator with director Paul Thomas Anderson, appearing in films like Magnolia, Punch Drunk Love, Boogie Nights, and—perhaps most notably—The Master, and now it looks like Anderson has found a touching way to pay tribute to Hoffman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker has cast Cooper Hoffman, the son of Phillip Seymour Hoffman, as the lead in his next film.

The movie is some kind of 1970s-set coming-of-age story in California that involves multiple storylines, with Hoffman starring as a child actor (or maybe former child actor, since Newsweek says he’s “around 16 or 17-years old”). Hoffman will be appearing alongside Alana Haim (from some rock trio that has worked with Anderson a few times in the past on music videos and other music-related videos). This will be the feature acting debut of both Hoffman and Haim, but they’ll reportedly be joined by Bradley Cooper, who at least has some experience treading the proverbial boards. THR doesn’t mention any other potential cast members, and that’s essentially all we know about this.