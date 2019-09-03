Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images), Charley Gallay (Getty Images For Netflix)

Just last week, we reported on the very popular and convincing theory that James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad reboot thing is actually an elaborate scheme to put together a killer guest list for some radical party, and today that theory is looking even more popular and convincing. According to Deadline, Peter Capaldi—who you either know as a time-traveling old man or a very foul-mouthed old man—has joined the cast, possibly as a foul-mouthed, time-traveling old man (it’s a comic book movie, so anything could happen).

On top of that, he might be joined by Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson (sorry for referring to him as the more formal “Peter” in the headline), who is “in talks for a small cameo.” We’re hoping he’ll be a very self-aware meta version of Jared Leto’s Joker, like maybe his forehead tattoo says “forehead tattoo.” That seems like something Pete Davidson would do. Actually, literally joining the Suicide Squad as himself seem like something Pete Davidson would do, so even that wouldn’t be too surprising.

Anyway, the Peters will be joining a ridiculously good cast that already includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, Nathan Fillion, and Taika Waititi. We don’t really know what to expect from Gunn’s movie, but we know it will feature even more obscure characters than the previous movie, like Polka-Dot Man, Ratcatcher, King Shark, and Joel Kinnaman is.