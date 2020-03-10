Peter Rabbit 2 release delayed 5 months due to coronavirus

Screenshot : Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway ( YouTube

First it came for the new Mission: Impossible sequel. Then it came for our toilet paper and beans. Not even James Fucking Bond was safe, and hasn’t he suffered enough?! It piggy-backed on the current state of American politics and obliterated what remained of our sanity. It took away our free food samples at Costco. And now the c oronavirus has come for that cute lil Peter Rabbit. We know this pandemic has had a serious impact on millions of people, most recently via the unprecedented cancellation of SXSW and its troubling ripple effect on various industries, but have you tried to buy toilet paper on Amazon recently? If we cannot joke about it, then we have nothing left.



But yes, you are here to read about Peter Rabbit 2. Following the recent delay of No Time To Die, Sony has pushed back the release of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway due to coronavirus concerns, according to THR. The live-action/CGI sequel, which stars James Corden, Rose Byrne, and Domhnall Gleeson, was originally scheduled to hit U.K. theaters on March 27 ahead of its April 3 release in the U.S., but will now arrive in theaters internationally on August 7. As you soothe your children over a hearty meal of canned beans and toilet paper tonight, please tell them we are terribly sorry for their loss.