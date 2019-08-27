Pete Davidson unloads on "privileged little assholes" during uncomfortable college comedy set

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

“If you saw pete davidson tonight at ucf,” Twitter user @this_is_spiffy wrote last night, “we all came out of this uncomfortable ass experience closer together.” If you’re curious to what they’re referring, TMZ has some context. The comedian and tabloid fixture, who’s poised to headline a new Judd Apatow comedy, unloaded on an audience during a set at the University Of Central Florida on Monday night, calling them “fucking retarded” and “privileged little assholes” while chiding them for using their phones. “I don’t gotta be here. I can just give their money back ‘cause I don’t give a fuck,” he said, flippantly deriding the college for being “in the middle of fucking nowhere.”

Watching the below clip, the filming of which is exactly what Davidson was railing against, makes it clear that Davidson’s anger is couched in a general sense of concern and anger about youth and The State Of Things. In what seems to be a passing reference to the threats of climate change, he says, “That’s why we’re embarrassing. That’s why the world is gonna end in 25 years, because you’re all fucking retarded.”

The 25-year old went hard on the “embarrassing” angle in a subsequent rant. “Just behave. I have to have my fucking boy patrol you guys, like you’re five years old? That’s fucking embarrassing. You should grow up. Where’s the next generation? Don’t you want adults to respect us? Don’t you want your parents to be proud of you? You know how fucking embarrassing it is to be our age and walk out and know everybody thinks you’re a fucking idiot? Grow up.”

Davidson went on to finish his hour-long set, though some who were in attendance say he scolded the audience for not laughing at his jokes.



Per TMZ, Davidson stuck around for a brief Q&A though he joked that he only stayed because he was waiting for an Uber. TMZ also adds that sources “at the venue tell us there weren’t any signs posted about cell phone use, and it was never addressed by the MC or the two performers who came on before Davidson.” Some student accounts align with those reports.

The Hollywood Reporter got a statement from UCF spokesman Mark Schlueb, who said, “Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all.” He added, “It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.”