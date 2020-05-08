Pete Davidson kindly asks fans to stop bringing quarantine weed to his mom's house

Pete Davidson Screenshot : The Tonight Show

As seen in his impressively homemade music videos on the last two stay-at-home Saturday Night Live episodes, Pete Davidson is spending his New York COVID-19 lockdown ensconced in his mother’s Staten Island basement. Those keeping up with the SNL star’s career and life will remember that Davidson and his mom Amy bought a house together in their native borough and that Davidson moved back in with her following some very public struggles with substance abuse, a change that—living in your mom’s basement jokes aside—Davidson says has been actually pretty chill. Sure, Davidson joked about “Crushing it” when asked by Jimmy Fallon about how his cellar-dwelling quarantine has been going, but, as evidenced by The Tonight Show’s other, teleconferencing guest, he sort of is.



Judd Apatow (himself showing off his own social distancing regimen of daytime workouts and nighttime Häagen-Dazs) was effusive in praising the now 26-year-old Davidson for his work in Apatow’s upcoming film , which hits video on demand on June 12. Based on an alternate timeline in Davidson’s infamously traumatic life where Davidson never made it as a comedian, the aptly titled The King Of Staten Island might be bypassing theaters (which, to be fair to this latest Judd Apatow joint, don’t really exist at the moment). But Apatow praised what he thinks will be his star and co-writer’s latest breakout performance, noting that he and a a few other funny film friends spotted the young comic’s potential pretty early on. Davidson pinned his admittedly rocky time on SNL “and basically everything else that has happened to me since then” squarely on Saturday Night Live all-star Bill Hader, who recommended the then 20-year-old Pete to former boss Lorne Michaels on the set of Apatow’s Trainwreck. Sharing the blame is Trainwreck star Amy Schumer, who recommended Davidson for his memorable, one-line appearance in the film in the first place.

Regardless of how he got here, Davidson claimed he’s riding out his family basement quarantine pretty well, especially considering that his publicly revealed choice to stop doing drugs has brought about the expected challenges. And a few genuinely unexpected ones, as when one fan took Davidson’s video revelation about his newfound sobriety as more of a distress call, and showed up at his door to present Davidson’s mom with “a full bag of weed.” The video, which Davidson and Apatow put out to remind people that their movie still exists, pandemic or no, made the passing reference to the troubled Davidson’s current efforts to stay clean, a message the fan perhaps misinterpreted as more of a plea for relief , as the woman helpfully told Mrs. Davidson, “I heard your son needs this.” As Davidson helpfully reiterated on his Tonight Show appearance, “Please do not do that. Because I will sell it.”