Pete Davidson and Glenn Close are friends now

On one hand, the idea of Pete Davidson and Glenn Close vibing during a video chat session is somewhat strange. One is a 73-year-old award-winning actor of stage, screen, and film, while the other is...well, he’s Pete Davidson. In any case, they’re besties now, judging from the newest entry in Variety’s ongoing “Actors on Actors” series.

T he two are clearly very tickled to be talking to one another, given just how different their worlds are. Both express love for one another’s work, with Davidson telling Close: “You’re so elegant and wonderful, I always thought you were British. And then I looked it up, and I was like, ‘ Oh, my goodness. She’s from an hour and a half away [from me].’”

“Oh, my goodness” indeed, Pete!

T here’s also the bit about Close confessing she made off with all of her Cruella costumes from 1996's live-action 101 Dalmatians. “That’s how I pick roles. I want them to have a place in the gay parade on Halloween, down in the Village,” she explains, which is a pretty solid method for picking roles, if you ask us.

Davidson, meanwhile , cares less about his own awards chances than he does hers. “You’ve been nominated for seven Oscars, which is insane and ridiculous. What can we do to get you an Oscar?” Davidson later asks . “We have to get the internet to help, because you deserve seven!” The i nternet may not be able to help with that, but, after their chat, it feels like only a matter of time before we see a film co-starring the two .

Just don’t make it a King of Staten Island / Hillbilly Elegy crossover. Woof.

