Photo : Left: Mark Sagliocco/ Right: Jeff Kravitz ( Getty Images )

Here’s a string of words we hoped never to write: The Chainsmokers and Goldman Sachs’ DJing CEO may have just helped worsen the coronavirus pandemic by playing a show in the Hamptons sponsored by FuckJerry’s tequila company.

Safe & Sound, the eerily named concert in question, was held on Saturday night with the nominally admirable goal of raising money for charity. The tickets went as high as $25,000 each and required attendees to sit around their cars, which were separated from one another in order to follow social distancing guidelines. This didn’t seem to work all that well. Videos uploaded over the past few days show lots of people, pumped all the way up by The Chainsmokers and Goldman Sachs’ David “DJ D-Solo” Solomon, throwing personal and public safety to the wind. Delirious and intoxicated by the artistry of two bros and a middle-aged investment banker playing bland electronic tracks, the crowd dances together, basking in the youthful glow of one unforgettable night spent listening to shitty music while possibly spreading a deadly virus.



All of this is almost too perfectly hateable to reckon with: We have The Chainsmokers themselves just being The Chainsmokers, the FuckJerry folks advertising their tequila brand (co-owned by the ‘Smokers), and Goldman Sachs’ honest-to-god CEO living out his dream of being a cool DJ, all of these discretely annoying groups coming together to throw a dumb concert during a pandemic.

For his part, Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted that he’s “appalled” by the whole thing, stating that “the Department Of Health will conduct an investigation.”



“We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health,” he adds. Hopefully the investigation puts a stop to further concerts like this and, if we dare to dream, issues a blanket ban on multi-millionaire bankers playing shows with The Chainsmokers going forward.



