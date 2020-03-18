Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

People keep pitching coronavirus episodes of Seinfeld, not that there's anything wrong with that

Randall Colburn
Filed to:TV
TVSeinfeldTwitterMemesCoronavirus
Photo: Getty Images

The coronavirus has more or less come to impact nearly every corner of our existence, from our livelihoods to our discourse to our politics, so it makes sense that it’s becoming interwoven with our humor, too. The truth, however, is that for many people the virus isn’t a reality so much as an anxiety—we’re cooped up in our homes and, when we do leave, our eyes are darting towards anyone who dare cough in our presence. It’s a terror both ephemeral and mundane, which is perhaps why so many are finding comfort in Seinfeld, the show about “nothing.”

Lately, users on Twitter have been obsessing over what an episode of the bygone sitcom might look like should it have unfolded in the midst of this epidemic. Even Jason Alexander, who played George, chimed in, joking that his onscreen counterpart would be “worrying about lupus” as COVID-19 swept the nation.

Others, meanwhile, imagined plots for each of the core characters, which, it appears, wasn’t too difficult. Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer were each prone to certain behaviors, after all.

  • Jerry’s a clean freak disinterested in polite discourse with people he doesn’t care about
  • George is a slovenly, paranoid oaf with horrible luck
  • Elaine’s brash and vindictive, with a tendency to lose interest in men at the most inconvenient of times
  • And Kramer, well, he’s both impossibly lucky and, more often than not, up to something
While this sort of thing tends to happen whenever there’s some kind of global anxiety—especially with Twitter’s @Seinfeld2000 remaining active—the sheer number of Seinfeld coronavirus tweets remains impressive. Like so many online trends, they emerged organically and without one official call; they’re basically an impulse at this point. Such is the power of one of the world’s most enduring comedies.

Anyways, see some of our favorites below:

And this is only scratching the surface of what a cursory Twitter search will get you. Got one of your own? Share it in the comments.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

