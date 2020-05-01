People are just straight-up pissing themselves on TikTok now

Screenshot : Billy Madison ( YouTube

Social media “challenges” have always been pretty stupid and can sometimes even border on life-threatening, but we’ve officially crossed some sort of line in the sand here. According to Insider, users on the video-sharing app TikTok have taken to pissing their pants on purpose in a desperate attempt to garner more clicks and followers. The challenge was initiated on April 21 by 19-year-old Liam Weyer (@liamw2), whose post was viewed nearly 2 million times before being removed and re-uploaded.



Advertisement

Weyer later told Insider he made the video as a parody of other dumb challenge videos, but, as is often the case, sarcasm was lost on the internet at large. “I’m surprised to see that people on the internet will pee themselves if you call it a challenge and add a hashtag,” says Weyer, who presumably has never met most people on the internet. Soon, other users were pissing their pants in earnest, having no regard for how this might affect the resale value of their parents’ 5-bedroom suburban homes.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Thanks to the natural progression of internet memes, these authentic pants-pissers were soon replaced by parody pissers and pants-pissing reaction videos. Thankfully, this means the life cycle of this particular “challenge” is already nearly at its end. We only hope the next one that emerges is not scatological in nature.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com