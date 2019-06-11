It’s been a good year for conspiracy theories. Not the trash kind for Facebook-poisoned MAGA boomers like QAnon or Pizzagate, but rather wholesome, fun, and true conspiracies, like Bigfoot and UFOs. The latest one to stir up the web is an eerie video from a home-security camera of a creature that does not appear to be human.



The “lady” in question here is Colorado Facebook user Vivian Gomez, who posted the original video to her account on last week with the caption, “So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out...what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason.”

From there, the video was reposted to Twitter, where speculation really began to take off. Though it should be clear what’s in this video, thousands of absolute rubes instead chimed in with another opinion: that the subject of the video looks a whole lot like Harry Potter’s loyal friend, Dobby the house elf.

While it’s nice to consider the possibility that Dobby is both alive and wandering around suburban Colorado, any serious thinker will tell you that Harry Potter characters are fictional, while aliens, like the one in this video, are absolutely real.

But what do the “experts” have to say? Inside Edition, seemingly with some time on their hands, spoke to forensic video analyst Conor McCourt about the veracity of the video. McCourt, for his part, confirmed that the video comes from a real security camera, which, sure, yes, thanks for that.

“What I’m seeing is a normal setup for a normal surveillance video,” said McCourt. “There’s nothing to indicate that it’s doctored.”

As to whether this video is of a house elf, which are fake, or a space alien, which, again, are real?

“My real suspicion is that it’s a child,” said McCourt.

So, there you have it. Dobby, who the Harry Potter books establish had been alive at least since Voldemort’s first reign of power, is an adult. Aliens, one must assume, are at one point children. Somebody come pick up their alien child in Colorado, please.

