People actually think this pro-Trump looter is named Via Getty

“Via Getty”...via Win McNamee at Getty Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

In the days since a mob of pro-Trump extremists looted and attempted a coup at the United States Capitol, amateur sleuths on social media have been attempting to identify the rioters photographed committing their crimes. One of the most clearly photographed perpetrators is the man seen in the photo above. While some people have identified him as a Florida resident (because, of course), others appear to believe his name is Via Getty.

This all seems to have started when journalist Ryan Lizza tweeted out the photo moments after it was taken with the caption “Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol.” If it’s not clear, Lizza was giving credit to Getty Images, the company that provides images for editorial use to journalists around the world. (We here at The A.V. Club use the service dozens of times a day.) But that fact apparently went over the heads of many Twitter users eager to out the treasonous actors responsible for the deadly actions at the Capitol.

While some people were clearly making a joke out of how Lizza’s caption could be misinterpreted, others seem genuine in their belief the photographed man’s name is Via Getty.

We would like to point out that the photographer credited with taking the photo is named Win McNamee, which does sound made up.

