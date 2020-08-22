Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels has been canceled

plumberduck
William Hughes
Filed to:TV
TVPenny DreadfulPenny Dreadful: City Of AngelsShowtime
5
Save
Illustration for article titled iPenny Dreadful: City Of Angels /ihas been canceled
Photo: Warrick Page/SHOWTIME

Showtime’s Penny Dreadful has once again been consigned to the dustbin of spooky history; THR reports that the sequel series, City Of Angelswhich focused on Natalie Dormer as a demon stoking racial and cultural tensions in 1930s L.A.—has now been canceled after a single season on the air.

Advertisement

Developed, like the first Penny Dreadful series, by John Logan, City Of Angels hoped to transport the series’ blend of historical interrogation and “Ahhh! Real monsters!” horror to America’s fractured past, foregoing your various Frankensteins and Dorians Grey in favor of a story rooted in Mexican folklore, and the rise of European fascism. To decidedly mixed effect: Our TV editor, Danette Chavez, described the series’ finale as “spectacularly inept,” calling out the show’s lack of interest or insight into the themes it purportedly wanted to explore, in favor of pretty much just repeating itself over and over again—even as it geared up for a big cliffhanger ending.

In addition to Dormer, the series also starred Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, and Nathan Lane; it aired its final episode back in June.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Satirical masterminds at Epic shrug, shove a big, mean Apple into Fortnite

Please don’t go to a movie theater: “It’s just about the last thing I’d do right now,” says expert

Paul Feig still wants you to make room for Other Space

The Bat-Family steps up in the first trailer for Batman: Gotham Knights