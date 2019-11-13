Pedro Pascal reveals the real name of the Mandalorian from The Mandalorian

We learned a few things in the premiere episode of The Mandalorian, which debuted yesterday with the launch of Disney+. Like, for instance, there is a creature in the Star Wars universe that’s called a “blurr g,” and it definitely looks like the physical manifestation of Liz Lemon’s frequent expression of exasperation. And—no spoilers here—there was that neat reveal at the end of the episode, which carries some potentially interesting implications. Also, acclaimed German filmmaker, documentarian, and our favorite imaginary uncle Werner Herzog said the word “parsec.” Out loud. So other people could hear it. And it was filmed. One thing we did not learn, however, is the true identity of the titular Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal. Does this dude even have name or is he just that cool? Is it a secret that will be revealed later in the season? Nope. Turns out, it’s not even that big of a deal.



Speaking with ScreenSlam, the former Game Of Thrones star casually spilled the space-beans:

The Mandalorian, whose name is Dyn Jarren, is your iconically cool, flawed, mysterious, loner gunslinger that harkens to the best of the samurai movies and westerns.

Oh. Okay. We can see why he prefers to go by “The Mandalorian.” In related news, Disney+ is releasing the second episode of The Mandalorian this Friday.