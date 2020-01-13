Pearl Jam are finally releasing a new album

Photo : Kevin Mazur ( Getty Images )

It’s about damn time. Even for a band that has spent the past two decades taking its sweet time in between releases, it’s been more than six years since the group’s last album, the lackluster Lightning Bolt, dropped. Time for some new songs, gentlemen.

In a press release that went out today, it was announced the new record would be called Gigaton, which is a funny name for a record, though probably not as mockery-inducing as good ol’ Sliced Avocado: The Album. This new one definitely has a cooler-looking cover:

Gigaton, the band’s 11th studio album, is described by guitarist Mike McCready as the result of a “long journey,” which, yeah, it’s been six years. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption.” The band will be touring in support of the album, with the first leg of its North American tour already announced for March and April, and tickets going on sale near the end of the month.

The album is available for pre-order now, and will be released March 27, 2020 .