Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jerod Harris, Getty Images), Eddie Vedder (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Whether it’s because he’s very talented or because he’s very charming, Lin-Manuel Miranda is a true collab master. He tried to help Desus and Mero win an EGOT, he got Weird Al to do a Hamilton polka cover, he improvised a song about Conan O’Brien’s kid saying “okay, boomer,” and who could forget his powerful rendition of “Shrimp Heaven Now” from My Brother, My Brother And Me? His latest team-up won’t necessarily be about making music, but it will be about making democracy—a thing that is often as good as funny parody songs.

On December 16, Miranda will be joining Pearl Jam for a virtual fundraising event for various charities and outreach organizations in Georgia in advance of the state’s extremely crucial runoff election in January. The event, “Art And Activism,” will be hosted by Georgia’s own Wayne Brady and will be an “intimate conversation” that raises money for the Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund Of Georgia, and The Hispanic Federation.

In a statement (via Billboard), Miranda says that he’s wanted to meet Pearl Jam for a long time and has “long admired” the band’s “music and commitment to advocacy.” In a separate statement, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder says, “Georgia came through for America, and now it’s time for America to come through for Georgia.” The January runoff election will see two Democrat challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, fighting to both unseat a pair of Republican incumbents and flip the Senate—so this is a big one. You can find more information about this PJ/LMM event at this link, with donations starting at $10.