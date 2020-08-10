Screenshot : Peacock

Peacock introduced the world to its Saved By The Bell reboot with a clip of Mario Lopez’s adult Slater bragging about banging students’ moms. Today, the nascent streamer has shared a new teaser that dials down the horniness and plays up the fluorescent tinge of nostalgia that colors its legacy. “Remember all the dances we had in this gym?” Elizabeth Berkley’s Jessie Spano asks Slater . “Do you ever wish you could go back?”

Boy, does he. It’s cool, though, as the school’s gym teacher apparently parties with students while wearing neon tank tops, just like he did in the old days. It appears the reboot will trade timely jokes—well, if you consider Kardashian jokes timely—with meta references to the original series. Jessie, as you’ll see, is “so excited” to share the dangers of caffeine pills with Mitchell Hoog’s Mac Morris.

Mac, if you haven’t figured it out, is the son of Governor Zack Morris and his wife, Kelly. Governor Morris, it turns out, is in hot water for “closing too many low-income high schools.” The solution? Send the poor kids to the lavish Bayside High, which, per the teaser, no longer consists of a single hallway and classroom.

Josie Totah, Belmont Cameli, and Alycia Pascual-Pena round out the cast, with Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen reprising their roles alongside Lopez and Berkley. Don’t expect to see Dustin Diamond—not after that book he wrote—but do expect to see Ed Alonzo, who apparently hasn’t aged a day since he first played Max, owner of The Max. ( Speaking of The Max, does Jeff still work there? He fuckin’ better. )

There’s still no release date for the reboot, but Peacock notes it will be “streaming soon.” In the meantime, tide yourself over with Zack To The Future, a new podcast that finds Gosselaar watching the original series for the first time alongside Zack Morris Is Trash creator Dashiell Driscoll. It’s wonderful.