Peacock's bizarre Saved By The Bell reboot has a cast

We’ve been hearing a lot about the Saved By The Bell reboot in development for NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service this month, with Josie Totah set to star and Mark-Paul Gosselaar appearing in some capacity as… California Governor Zack Morris (hoo boy). Now, thanks to Deadline, we know more of the cast: In addition to returning cast members like Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley, the new Saved By The Bell will star Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli.

Hoog will be playing Governor Zack Morris’ son, Mac, and Cameli will be playing Jamie Spano, the “sensitive man-child son” of Jessie Spano. The others will be playing students from low-income high schools who get sent off to the prestigious Bayside High after Governor Zack Morris shuts down the schools that the poor kids go to—which is fucked up and a weirdly dark choice for a reboot of Saved By The Bell—forcing him to come up with a plan to send them somewhere else. Unfortunately for him, that happens to be his old high school, which means (given what we know about his policies as governor) he’s probably pissed off that poor people are going to his snooty Bayside High.