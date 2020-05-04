Photo : NBCUniversal

We found out back in September that Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail was behind a new Battlestar Galactica that would air on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming platform. Today, Deadline reports that it’s found a lead writer and showrunner in Michael Lesslie, who previously helmed AMC’s solid 2018 spy drama, The Little Drummer Girl, and penned the script for 2016's Assassin’s Creed film adaptation. .

Advertisement

Lesslie will write and executive produce the series, which isn’t a reboot of Sci-Fi and Ronald D. Moore’s spin on the 1978 series, in which the universe’s last line of humans try to survive after warring with a robot race, The Cylons . Instead, Deadline writes, Lesslie will “work up a reimagined world.” That, of course, is plenty vague, but there’s no shortage of material for him to work with. Battlestar Galactica’s had a robust life outside of its namesake shows, from spin-offs like Caprica to prequels like Blood & Chrome to books and comics.

Advertisement

“ The word ‘ reboot’ was used when we were first talking about it, and I cringed,” Esmail told The Hollywood Reporter about Battlestar Galactica last year . “ Ronald Moore, he just hit it out of the park with his series, so why would I even want to touch that? I talked to him and said, ‘ A, are you OK with this? And B, if you are, how do we proceed?’ He said he was OK with it as long as it wasn’t a reboot — which was in line with what I was thinking. But the world of Battlestar Galactica is so rich, the mythology is so interesting, that I think there is a lot to pick from and explore.”

Advertisement

Leslie echoes this idea in his statement, saying “ the possibilities of Battlestar Galactica’s world are infinite and that each iteration has raised the bar for epic and intelligent sci-fi storytelling.” He continues, “ The teams at Esmail Corp, UCP and Peacock are second to none, and I already know that we are going to honour Glen A Larson and Ronald D Moore’s landmark series and break new boundaries with our own vision. It’s a dream come true— one I just can’t wait to share with fans, new and old alike. So say we all.”

Battlestar Galactica won’t be ready for Peacock’s launch this summer, obviously, but you can get a look at its Punky Brewster, Saved By The Bell, and A.P. Bio revivals here.