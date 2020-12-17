A.P. Bio Photo : Chris Haston/Peacock

Today, in a move that seems at least partially built around the idea that subscribers will need something to watch after finishing up The Office for the hundredth time, Peacock has announced that it’s renewing A.P. Bio for a fourth season. The then-unnamed streaming service initially resurrected A.P. Bio last summer after it was canceled by NBC, giving it another chance at life and giving the handful of people who did watch its original two seasons a chance to plead with their friends to check it out. “The kid actors are all great,” they shouted. “Paul Pell!” they screamed.

Advertisement

Now, thanks to them and the people who listened to them, A.P. Bio will live on for at least one more year of biology lessons. In a statement (via Variety) , series creator Mike O’Brien said that “everyone involved is so excited to do more episodes,” possibly implying that he didn’t see this coming,” and adding that he wants to “dig even deeper into the main characters” and continue “messing with the sitcom format.” (Season three had some wacky structural mess-arounds, and O’Brien evidently intends to lean into that.) There’s no word on when season four of A.P. Bio might premiere, but you can’t possibly watch every episode of The Office and Peacock’s collection of special features that fast, so you don’t need to worry just yet.