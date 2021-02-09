The Best Man Screenshot : YouTube

Peacock is quickly becoming the place to be for exclusive streaming rights and sequels/reboots, and now it has lined up another one for its collection: As announced today in a press release, Peacock has ordered a limited series based on the Best Man movies called The Best Man: Final Chapters with Dayne Lynne North and original director Malcolm D. Lee writing and executive producing. That’s not the only connection to the films, either: The Final Chapters will feature the return of—deep breath—Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau.

The press release says The Best Man: Final Chapters will catch up with this cast of characters as “relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.” In a statement, Lee said that he’s “thrilled to deliver everyone on would expect from this group of friends the Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters.” That’s an interesting way to frame it, since one’s “final chapter” would presumably be their, you know, death, but we’ll have to wait and see how this turns out. As for when that’ll be, the press release doesn’t say. There’s a pandemic going on and it’s hard to do things, but this is definitely happening eventually.

