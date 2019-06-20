Photo: Paul Thomas Anderson (Kevin Winter/Getty Image), Thom Yorke (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Paul Thomas Anderson, Radiohead’s most talented friend in Hollywood, is again collaborating with Thom Yorke. Today, Yorke announced a new studio album, ANIMA, that drops next week with an accompanying “one-reeler” directed by the Phantom Thread filmmaker.



One-reelers, as the below teaser helpfully describes, are “a motion picture, especially a cartoon or comedy, of 10 to 12 minutes’ duration and contained on one reel of film.” Per a press release, Anderson’s film will be set to three tracks from ANIMA, and is said to star Yorke in “a mind-bending visual piece” that’s “best played loud.” Might be good, then, to catch it on the big screen when it plays in select IMAX theaters on June 26, a day ahead of the album’s June 27 digital release.

We’re assuming the electro squeaks underscoring the above visual are culled from Yorke’s new tunes, which he’s apparently been debuting live during his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes performances with Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri. The trio will continue to perform across Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America this year. See a list of dates here.

A physical edition of ANIMA will follow the digital release on July 19. Pre-order it here, and see a tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. “Traffic”

2. “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)”

3. “Twist”

4. “Dawn Chorus”

5. “I Am A Very Rude Person”

6. “Not The News”

7. “The Axe”

8. “Impossible Knots”

9. “Runwayaway”

10. “Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You For Coming” (available exclusively on vinyl editions)