Image : Netflix

“I don’t think psychedelics are the answer to the world’s problems, but they could be a start”—so says Sting in the first trailer for Have A Good Trip, a comedic yet earnest feature documentary on psychedelic drugs and the famous people who both partake of them and espouse their potential benefits.

Donick Cary, a writer and executive producer on The Simpsons and Silicon Valley, wrote and directed Have A Good Trip, which asks everyone from Natasha Lyonne to Reggie Watts to Rosie Perez and Paul Scheer about their experiences with psychedelic drugs. The documentary includes reenactments and a flurry of talking-head interviews. Perez recalls feeling like she’d become one with her mattress (a sensation that’s increasingly familiar to people in quarantine), while Lyonne says she likes to remind herself of the stark divide between reality and her altered state. Reno 911! stars Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant describe the “opera of your nightmares” brought on by a bad/good trip, but A$AP Rocky easily has the best soundbite: “A rainbow shot out of my dick,” followed by a sound effect.

Advertisement

Have A Good Trip premieres May 11 on Netflix.