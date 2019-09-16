We got our first glimpse of Netflix’s Living With Yourself last month, with the streaming service releasing some images of Paul Rudd meeting a better version of himself that is supposed to solve all of his problems in life, but still images aren’t the same thing as actually seeing two Paul Rudds do those Paul Rudd faces to each other. Luckily, Netflix has now released a trailer for the dark/silly comedy series that shows just how dangerous it is to have two people who are both as delightfully charming as Paul Rudd interacting with each other—although one of the Paul Rudds here is explicitly more delightfully charming than the other one, because that’s the whole point of the series.

Living With Yourself comes to Netflix on October 18.

