In an apparent nod to the fact that there’s nobody as effortlessly charming or adorkably handsome as Paul Rudd, Netflix is set to release a new TV series where a guy played by Paul Rudd is quietly replaced by an all-around better guy who is… also played by Paul Rudd. Titled Living With Yourself, the show will mark Rudd’s first leading role in a TV series, and Netflix just announced in a press release that it’ll be available on October 18. In more specific terms, the show is about a man who is “struggling in life” and turns to a “novel spa treatment” for help, only to realize he’s been replaced by a “new and improved” version of himself—meaning Rudd will play both cool/better Paul Rudd and lame/uglier Paul Rudd. We don’t have a trailer yet, but Netflix has released some teaser images for us to write sarcastic comments under.

Up above you’ll see one of the Rudds arguing about with the other Rudd about his stack of money, and below this you’ll see a Rudd snapping a selfie with his wife (Aisling Bea).

Below this is Rudd looking sad, reading a card.



Here's a weird, purple room with two Rudds in it.



Here's a more normal room with two Rudds in it.



Finally, here's a normal stroll on a rainy sidewalk.



