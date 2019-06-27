Photo: Rich Polk (Getty Images for Disney)

Jason Reitman’s new Ghostbusters movie is already getting as many old Ghostbusters stars as it can, plus Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon, but now it’s also getting a guy who—in retrospect—seems like he was born to be in a Ghostbusters: Paul Rudd. In a video posted on the official Ghostbusters Twitter account this morning, Rudd revealed that he’s been cast as a “semi-young, strapping man” in the new Ghostbusters, with a “who ya gonna call” joke thrown in for good measure. There are also some jokes about getting “slimed” that are a little gross, but whatever. The video doesn’t exactly seem like something that went through a few drafts before filming.

We don’t know anything specific about Rudd’s role beyond what he says in the video, but it does seem like the new movie will be a direct sequel to the old ones and not a full-on reboot like the 2016 Ghostbusters. Sigourney Weaver recently said that she’s reprising her role as Dana Barett, so it seems safe to assume that Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson will also be returning to their original Ghostbuster characters, but we don’t know for sure. Either way, Paul Rudd will be there, making his goofy Paul Rudd faces and charming the pants off of everybody.