The two remaining Beatles are both nearing 80: Paul McCartney is 77, and Ringo Starr is 79. Still, you’d be hard-pressed to find a pair who still rocks as hard (and looks like they’ve been encased in plastic for at least a few decades) as lucky concertgoers in L.A. found out this weekend. McCartney was wrapping up his latest Freshen Up tour at Dodger Stadium when he brought out a very special guest during his encore: his old bandmate Ringo Starr.

After McCartney’s introduction, Starr casually sauntered onto the stage to the clear delight of the screaming crowd. McCartney asked him, “Are you ready to rock?”, with Starr responding with a typical “peace and love” comment. Then McCarney tossed out a tear-inducing, “I love you, man” before the pair kicked off into “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” (naturally) and “Helter Skelter.”

Advertisement

That wasn’t even the show finale, though, as McCartney augmented his typical Abbey Road closer (“Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End”) with a guest appearance by Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh. Nothing could top that Ringo sighting, though. Honestly if you haven’t seen McCartney before, or lately, it is still definitely worth it, as long as he keeps touring. It’s not like he needs the money, and it’s obvious that at this point he’s just doing it for the love of performing, this time with some famous old friends.