Paul Feig Photo : Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Spotify)

Has Paul Feig become too powerful? He recently got Freaks And Geeks up on Hulu with its whole original soundtrack intact, something that has historically been a tall order for shows from the era right before DVD releases became commonplace, and now he’s once again talking about his ridiculous-seeming Dark Army movie for Universal—a project so weird that we’re surprised anyone would bother taking it on, let alone Paul Feig.

For those who don’t recall (it has been over a year), Feig’s Dark Army is apparently going to be his take on the Dark Universe, a.k.a. Universal’s attempt to make an MCU with its collection of old movie monsters. Tom Cruise’s The Mummy was the only canonical entry in that series, since the disappointing reaction to the Game Of Thrones-y Dracula Untold made it the Eric Bana Hulk of the whole endeavor, but everything we heard about Feig’s Dark Army suggested that it would be some kind of similar take on the concept. In 2019 he specifically compared it to Bride Of Frankenstein and mentioned that he had sent off a draft of his script to the “Dark Universe people,” seemingly indicating that, yeah, he’s doing the thing.

Now, speaking with Collider, Feig has offered another little update that reveals two things about the movie: It’s still happening and it’s not going to be some kind of small movie that plays with monster mythology for some kind of wacky premise. No, it’s going to be big and expensive, so much so that Feig told Collider that it might even be “too expensive.” That being said, he’s “obsessed with making [Dark Army]” and insists that it’s going to happen eventually, and he even teases that he’s doing some special effects work on his new Netflix movie (The School For Good And Evil) so he can bring that experience to Dark Army. That’s still about all we know at the moment, but damn, this better be as exciting as he think it’s going to be. We really don’t need another bad Universal monster movie.