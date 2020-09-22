Many of us are still po ring over this weekend’s first real look at Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series, WandaVision, simultaneously dissecting each frame while getting super pumped at just how wonderfully weird it looks. As many have already suspected, it definitely looks like the “mega event series” will further set up a trippy MCU multiverse situation (and if it doesn’t, then there’s probably a decent chance we’ll get something more concrete in 2022's Doctor Strange sequel). Anyway, the new show looks pretty nuts, and according to Vision’s portrayer, Paul Bettany, it’s only the beginning of more Marvel nuttiness.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a kid who bought the Vision & the Scarlet Witch comic book mini series in the 80's, I’m so ready for this!” arbiter of nerddom Kevin Smith tweeted out on Sunday. Paul Bettany himself then retweeted Smith’s hype, adding simply, “It gets more and more bonkers. ” This is not only exciting, but also sorta cute when you imagine him saying it in his prim British accent.

It’s not much to go on, but it certainly gets one’s gears turning . What, exactly, could constitute “more and more bonkers” for the MCU at this point? Nic Cage as Reed Richards? A crossover with The Mandalorian? The reveal that the past decade of Marvel movies was all a fever dream within Howard the Duck’s head? A Joker-style origin drama centered on a down-and-out J. Jonah Jameson so obsessed with breaking into the world of tabloid journalism that he begins staging his own lurid shots of Spider-Man a la Nightcrawler? A gritty reintroduction of the X-Men mutant, Nightcrawler? Alright, this is getting bonkers.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com