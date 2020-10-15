Paul Bettany in Uncle Frank Screenshot : Amazon Prime Video

Alan Ball’s Uncle Frank might have the feel of a mid-2000s dramedy—repressed Southern teen road- trips with her secretly gay uncle in the early ‘70s—but the Six Feet Under creator has amassed an incredible ensemble for the Amazon film . Paul Bettany and It’s Sophia Lillis lead a cast that also includes Steve Zahn, Judy Greer, Stephen Root, Lois Smith, a nd Character Actress Margo Martindale. Wow! Talent! Zahn!

Set in 1973, the film follows Lillis’ Beth as she surprises her black sheep Uncle Frank (Bettany) in New York City, where she learns he’s gay and living with his longtime partner , Wally (Peter Macdissi). After the death of Frank’s father (and Beth’s grandfather), the pair hit the road together to attend the funeral, where, per a synopsis, Frank will “ finally face a long-buried trauma that he has spent his entire adult life running away from.”

Uncle Frank hits Amazon Prime on Thanksgiving, making it the perfect movie to watch with your dysfunctional family after spending dinner arguing about the results of the election.