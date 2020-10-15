Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Paul Bettany is Uncle Frank in the trailer for Alan Ball's new Amazon dramedy

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsUncle FrankPaul BettanySophia Lillis
3
Save
Paul Bettany in Uncle Frank
Paul Bettany in Uncle Frank
Screenshot: Amazon Prime Video

Alan Ball’s Uncle Frank might have the feel of a mid-2000s dramedy—repressed Southern teen road-trips with her secretly gay uncle in the early ‘70s—but the Six Feet Under creator has amassed an incredible ensemble for the Amazon film. Paul Bettany and It’s Sophia Lillis lead a cast that also includes Steve Zahn, Judy Greer, Stephen Root, Lois Smith, and Character Actress Margo Martindale. Wow! Talent! Zahn!

Advertisement

Set in 1973, the film follows Lillis’ Beth as she surprises her black sheep Uncle Frank (Bettany) in New York City, where she learns he’s gay and living with his longtime partner, Wally (Peter Macdissi). After the death of Frank’s father (and Beth’s grandfather), the pair hit the road together to attend the funeral, where, per a synopsis, Frank willfinally face a long-buried trauma that he has spent his entire adult life running away from.”

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below:

Uncle Frank hits Amazon Prime on Thanksgiving, making it the perfect movie to watch with your dysfunctional family after spending dinner arguing about the results of the election.

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Dexter's coming back, and there's nothing we can do about it

The West Wing’s Dulé Hill on playing Charlie with gray hair—and his PTSD from the 2000 election

Don’t expect many scares from the first four movies in Amazon’s Welcome To The Blumhouse series

After working with the Coens and Noah Baumbach, Elizabeth Marvel landed a hell of a comic-book gig