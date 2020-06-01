Screenshot : ABC

Last week’s final season premiere of Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. was an invigorating thrill, with the show sending its protagonists back in time to 1931 in a rush to stop the earth-invading Chronicoms from altering the past and preventing S.H.I.E.L.D. from ever existing. Our heroes confronted an uncomfortable fact: To save their future, they also have to save their enemies’ future, too. They’re protecting the father of future Hydra leader Gideon Malick—which doesn’t exactly sit well with everyone.



In this exclusive clip from the upcoming episode dealing with the new mission, the agents turn to an unusual ally: Ezra “Hazard” Koenig (Patton Oswalt) , ancestor of the eventual S.H.I.E.L.D. agents the Koenig brothers. He’s a gangster running a speakeasy, and presumably none too thrilled about the mess in which he’s gotten involved . In the following fraught scene, he’s doing his best to keep our team hidden from the police-imitating Chronicoms hunting down Malick. Co me for the tense showdown, stay for Oswalt lighting a couple of cocktails on fire for the flatfoots .

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.