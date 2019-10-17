Patton Oswalt adds The Boys to his nigh-comprehensive list of comic book-adjacent roles

Can you really be said to have a TV comic book adaptation, or superhero cinematic universe, if you don’t have Patton Oswalt come in to play a character at some point ? Oswalt, a devoted fan of all things geeky, has appeared in any number of comic book riffs over the years , from high-profile performances in shows like Syfy’s Happy!, to recurring parts as a family of identical brothers on Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. That’s to say nothing of his voice roles, a roster that includes a whole host of superheroic/villainous characters , including such comic book- (ish) luminaries as Uncle Ben, Space Cabbie, Mr. Sparkles, Sockarang, Wonderboy, Toymaker, Professor Dementor, and probably a bunch of other spandex-adjacent roles we might have missed.

The point is, Oswalt has a track record, and if you want your superhero show to be taken seriously, he’s obviously got to pop up on it eventually. Which is presumably why The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke was so excited to show off that he’d landed the comic for his Amazon series—even if he’s not revealing who he plays in the show ’s second season. (I f we had to guess based on t he show’s source material , though, The Legend—a former comic book editor with an encyclopedic knowledge of both the history, and sociopathy , of that universe’s heroes—seems like a pretty easy choice.)

Amazon renewed The Boys for a second season before the first had even aired. It’s expected to arrive some time next year.