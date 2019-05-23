It was just a few days ago that we learned that CBS All Access’ Jean-Luc Picard-based spin-off show would be called—unsurprisingly—Star Trek: Picard, and now the streaming service has dropped the very first teaser for the series. The show takes place 18 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis and the end of Star Trek: The Next Generation (which saw Picard living at his family’s vineyard), and this teaser suggests that this won’t be one of those happy good-time follow-up shows. Specifically, it involves an unidentified woman questioning Picard about an event 15 years ago where “the unimaginable happened” and he lost his faith in himself, the people, and Starfleet itself.

The series is “coming soon,” and in addition to the returning Patrick Stewart, it will star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones.

