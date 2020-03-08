Padma Lakshmi to Taste The Nation on Hulu in June

Photo : Noam Galai ( Getty Images for History )

Padma Lakshmi has always seemed like she was just a tad too good and nice to have been stuck hosting Top Chef for over a decade. It’s one of the better reality competition shows, but those aren’t nearly as hot as they were back in 2006 when it started. Meanwhile, everybody loves Anthony Bourdain-style shows where a food person travels around and talks about cool places and cool food, but Lakshmi hasn’t gotten one of those… until now! Apparently Hulu also thought it was a shame that Lakshmi has spent so much time listening to Tom Colicchio talk about bad risotto (we kid because we love, chef), and so it’s giving her an unscripted food show of her own called Taste The Nation.

The series will premiere on June 19, and a press release explains that it will involve Lakshmi taking viewers “on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups” while looking for “the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.” Interestingly, it seems like a more inclusive and culturally aware version of the food show that former Grey’s Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington is doing for Fox News’ streaming service. We figure that one is less about the rich and diverse culture of America and more about Kid Rock’s secret chili recipe, though.

Advertisement

Taste The Nation will be part of Hulu’s new Hulu Kitchen “food-focused content experience,” alongside a show from Chrissy Teigen and old episodes of Top Chef, Chopped, and MasterChef. Also, this will be Lakshmi’s first solo show since she briefly hosted the adaptation of Liz Lemon’s Dealbreakers on NBC (unless that was just a 30 Rock joke). And f or the record, Kid Rock’s secret chili recipe is all beans. No meat, no spices, just a bowl full of warm beans. You have to eat it and say “Yum, this is really good chili ” or else he gets mad.