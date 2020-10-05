Paddy Considine Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

If there’s one thing we were apparently supposed to take away from the end of Game Of Thrones, it’s that the Targaryens are bad, they were always bad, and they will always end up being bad in the end for reasons that are often… imperceptible. So with HBO moving forward with a Game Of Thrones prequel all about the Targaryens called House Of The Dragon, we’re a bit surprised to learn that one of the main characters will apparently be a “warm, kind, and decent man” named King Viserys Targaryen (namesake of Daenerys’ creep-ass older brother, who was definitely not warm or kind or decent). According to Deadline, Viserys will be played by Paddy Considine, an HBO veteran thanks to The Outsider, and his warmth and decency will apparently be a tough sell in the dog-eat-dog world of pre-Robert’s Rebellion Westeros (House Of The Dragon takes place 300 years before the events of the original show).

The series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which is one of the A Song Ice And Fire things he worked on while he was supposed to be writing the next proper installment in the mainline series. Based on simply common sense and not existing knowledge of that book, we looked forward to watching Paddy Considine’s decency get ground down by the misery of the world he lives in. It’ll be just like us in real life!