P.T. remade with the original Doom engine? Still spooky

Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

About six years ago, the “playable teaser” (or P.T.) for a new game co-designed by Hideo Kojima and filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro found its way onto the PlayStation Network store as a free download. It then proceeded to scare the living bejeezus out of pretty much anyone who gave it a try.

P.T. was revealed to be a promo for a Silent Hill revival entitled Silent Hills but, despite a cult having formed around the teaser, the game was eventually canceled. P.T., however, lives on through remakes, adaptations, hacks, and Seinfeld-influenced what-if’s. Now, the game’s been reimagined through the lens of one of the original first-person horror classics.

Everyone, say hello to G.Z. P.T., a throwback remake designed by Doom modder, Batandy, using a mod software called, GZDoom. And guess what? Even pixelated and rendered into basic polygonal shapes, P.T. is still pure nightmare fuel. We may never get the Silent Hills we deserved, but at least we can still get loving homages like this one for the conceivable future.

[via Bloody-Disgusting]

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

