Ozark's season 3 trailer reminds us not to mix marriage and business

Screenshot : Netflix ( YouTube

Netflix’s resilient Ozark, a crime drama about a Chicago family’s belabored attempts to launder drug money in the boonies, returns later this month for its third season. Today, the streamer dropped a tense trailer for this latest batch of episodes, which pick up six months after the events of season two.

Season two, we should note, was a breakout for the series, which was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and shepherded by Jason Bateman, who directs and produces in addition to starring. It was nominated for five Emmys and took home two—Julia Garner scored a Supporting Actress nod, while Bateman took home a trophy for directing—and, if the below clip is any indication, it’s high time co-star Laura Linney gets recognized. Her huskily telling Bateman’s Marty that his ramblings are “such a tired, tired excuse” needs to get memed immediately.

Advertisement

It’s the dynamic between Bateman and Linney’s Marty and Wendy, however, that will form the season’s spine. The pair are practically gnashing at each other’s throats in the trailer, which aligns with executive producer Chris Mundy’s previous comments about this season being “all about that marriage.”

Watch the trailer below.

Here’s a synopsis, which teases a larger role for cartel leader Felix Solis’ Omar Navarro and a new character in Wendy’s brother, Ben (Iron Fist’s Tom Pelphrey), who we’re sure won’t cause any trouble at all.

It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

Ozark’s third season debuts in its entirety on March 27.