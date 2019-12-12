Screenshot : Deal Or No Deal ( YouTube

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and eventual Crown subject, eked out a living playing second fiddle to a prop briefcase on NBC’s Deal Or No Deal. Now, with her star having risen into the highest of echelons, that opportunistic hunk of aluminum has reemerged to exploit their bygone pairing. As reported by Page Six, it’ll be up for auction next week in California.

Per the listing, it’s “constructed from lightweight, deep drawn aluminum, with chromed handles, hinges and a latch lock closure.” It also comes bearing a whiff of Donald Trump’s sour funk, the likes of which probably has the staying power of that Seinfeld valet. See, it appeared alongside our president during a season one guest appearance and, as such, many, many people are saying it’s worth $4,000 to $6,000.

Advertisement

If you also think so, you can place a bid between the 17 and 19 of this month. If you don’t, it will be banished to the NBC vault of Things Howie Mandel Can No Longer Touch.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com