Photo: Starz

Outlander is still trucking along on Starz, bringing time-displaced, period-set romance to premium cable for what will soon be five years. The fourth season of the show ended all the way back in January—when we were still writing 2018 on our checks in a time-displaced romance of our own—and now Starz has finally announced the series will be returning. As announced in a press release, Outlander will be returning on February 16, 2020 (sort of a time-displaced Valentine’s Day celebration, if we can keep going back to the conceit), which unfortunately feels pretty far off.

Luckily, if you can’t wait that long and also live in reasonably close proximity to New York City, Outlander is going to be holding a panel at New York Comic Con on October 5, featuring various stars, Outlander series author Diana Gabaldon, executive producer Ronald D. Moore, and Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee.