Outlander’s season 5 trailer promises that the hot people are still bad at time-traveling

Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe Photo : Starz

Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series is many things: a time-travel story, a sprawling work of historical fiction, a sexy sexy romance, a family drama, the list goes on. There are pirates! There are ghosts! There are magic stone circles that send you back centuries! There are soon-to-be-estranged husbands who have ancestors who look just like them but are evil, and both are played by Tobias Menzies! Above all else, however, it is a story about two things: A marriage between two hot people, and an incredibly smart, skilled woman who is absolutely terrible at being a time-traveler. (She is also one of the hot people.)



The show’s fifth season—it was recently renewed for its sixth—arrives on Starz on February 16, and will cover the events of the fifth book in the series, The Fiery Cross. How precisely it will adapt those events remains to be seen, though given that the book spends many, many pages on one single day at a big Scottish campout in the woods and the show prominently features a character who’s been dead in the books for a long-ass time, it’ll probably be pretty different. But it seems that Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) haphazard time-traveling will remain a constant, as will the relative hotness of all involved, even whilst covered in blood.

Psst, Claire (and executive producer Ronald D. Moore): Please stop trying to introduce contemporary medicine hundreds of years in advance unless you do so very, very discreetly; you are stepping on infinite butterflies at a cellular level.