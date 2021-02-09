Screenshot : Hulu

From the moment she rolled up to the Nemacolin Resort wielding that big-ass vibrator (which she later used to tap another contestant on the shoulder) , we knew Katie Thurston would be good for Bachelor Nation. And it seems the good lord Chris Harrison and the divine powers that be at ABC agree because everyone’s favorite self-aware, sex-positive queen is being eyed for the eponymous position on the next installment of The Bachelorette. The news may not come as a surprise, given that Variety published the scoop right before last night’s episode of The Bachelor aired. Also, as much as we love Katie, it was hard to imagine her ending up with current Bachelor Matt James— a man who, it must be noted, kisses with his eyes open.



Katie quickly evolved from Dildo Lady to this season’s charming voice of reason when the show dropped five new women into the mix, resulting in some particularly nasty behavior from many of the pre-existing contestants—including Anna (who spread a rumor that one newcomer was an escort), Victoria (iconic villain, will be excellent on Bachelor In Paradise), and M.J. (mean but she has g ood hair). After failing to get the other women to stop acting like dicks, Katie took her concerns to Matt in the most mature and sensible manner, making him aware of the situation without throwing specific women under the bus. A class act, this one. And if The Bachelorette doesn’t work out, Katie can always go back to her job as a production assistant on The Bachelor (prove us wrong!).