If you’re on the streets of New York i n the Marvel universe, you don’t want to ge t roughed by Luke Cage because he’ll make you feel bad about hurting the community, you don’t want to get webbed up by Spider-Man because he’ll talk your ear off with bad jokes, and you don’t want to get beat up by Daredevil because there’s a good chance you’ll never walk again (he’s gotta have something to confess, good Catholic boy that he is). You especially don’t want to cross paths with Moon Knight, though, because the whole thing is just going to be confusing.

Variety says Oscar Isaac is currently in talks to play Moon Knight in his own Disney+ series, though, so let’s get into it: The traditional version of Moon Knight is a guy named Marc Spector, a former mercenary who stumbled onto an archaeological dig in Egypt and was murdered at the feet of a statue of Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god. Luckily, as Spector died, Khonshu appeared to him in a vision and agreed to bring him back to life on the condition that Spector will serve as his avatar on Earth—which Spector naturally took to mean “put on a costume and fight crime.” But wait, there’s more! Moon Knight also has multiple personalities and suffers from dissociative identity disorder, with Moon Knight the superhero being one personality and Marc Spector the former mercenary being another, along with a millionaire playboy, a blue-collar taxi driver, a second crimefighter persona called Mr. Knight, and various interpretations of other Marvel heroes that can guide him and give him advice. So he’s like Batman, but with a whole lot of other stuff going on.

As for Oscar Isaac and Disney+, this news is not confirmed and it doesn’t sound like Isaac has formally signed on to anything yet, but this would be the latest connection between both him and Disney (Star Wars) and him and Marvel (X-Men: Apocalypse, where he played another comic book guy related to Egypt). The Moon Knight show was announced last A ugust and is coming from writer and showrunner Jeremy Slater.