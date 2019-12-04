Oscar Isaac also wishes Poe and Finn were space boyfriends, but "people are too afraid"

The undeniable chemistry between Poe and Finn in the recent Star Wars movies led many fans to hope that Oscar Isaac and John Boyega’s characters might finally make kissy faces at each other in The Rise Of Skywalker. Unfortunately, it’s just not meant to be (at least not in this galaxy) . Isaac, Boyega, and director J.J. Abrams confirmed as much during a recent junket for The Rise Of Skywalker, where Isaac revealed that he, too, wanted Poe and Finn’s relationship to develop into something more:



Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control. It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of…I don’t know what. But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.

Boyega described the relationship as “platonic at the moment,” but added that “They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it.” Abrams elaborated further on the relationship, which he said is “far deeper” than a romance:

It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they are, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.

Um, pretty sure that’s a romantic relationship, bro.

But let’s return to something Isaac said: “People are too afraid.” And by “people,” we assume he’s referring to the powers-that-be at Disney, which has a very unpleasant track record when it comes to representation and diversity. Lest you forget the “exclusively gay moment” in Beauty And The Beast—a perfect example of Disney’s feeble attempt to have it both ways with a character or scene that’s just vague enough to be perceived as gay representation while also offering the studio plausible deniability to certain portions of its viewing audience.

Speaking of which, Abrams revealed that, although Finn and Poe are (allegedly) not romantically entangled, The Rise Of Skywalker may have some LGBTQ representation after all:

In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.

Pressed for details, Abrams replied, “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.” Get ready for another one of Disney’s patented “exclusively gay moments.” Any guesses as to which minor character will be depicted as a maybe-kinda-sorta member of the LGBTQ community, ya know, but only if you wanna see it that way? Our guess: Probably a robot. A space Roomba, perhaps.