Photo : Netflix

Mank, David Fincher’s first new film in six years, received a stylish teaser a few weeks back, a preview of a film that aims to satirize ‘30s Hollywood in both its story and its dreamy, throwback aesthetic. Today, Netflix dropped a full trailer for the anticipated drama, and it’s every bit as disorienting.

An onslaught of monochrome memories, the trailer swirls through the story of writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he rises and falls in the eyes of geniuses, money men, mistresses, and loved ones. As he scrambles to write Citizen Kane, the film that will come to define his legacy, the specter of rising filmmaker Orson Welles haunts his booze-addled mind.

Watch it below:

Mank, which was written by Fincher’s late father before his death in 2002, stars Gary Oldman as the titular character, with Amanda Seyfriend, Lily Collins, Tom Pelphrey, and Arliss Howard rounding out the cast. Game Of Thrones’ C harles Dance also stars as Citizen Kane inspiration William Randolph Hearst, while The Souvenir’s Tom Burke intones from the shadows as Welles.

Mank lands on Netflix on December 4. Check out an incredible new poster for the film below.

Photo : Netflix