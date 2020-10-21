Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Orson Welles haunts the new, full-length trailer for David Fincher's Mank

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsMankDavid FincherGary OldmanTrailerNetflix
12
Save
Illustration for article titled Orson Welles haunts the new, full-length trailer for David Finchers iMank/i
Photo: Netflix

Mank, David Fincher’s first new film in six years, received a stylish teaser a few weeks back, a preview of a film that aims to satirize ‘30s Hollywood in both its story and its dreamy, throwback aesthetic. Today, Netflix dropped a full trailer for the anticipated drama, and it’s every bit as disorienting.

Advertisement

An onslaught of monochrome memories, the trailer swirls through the story of writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he rises and falls in the eyes of geniuses, money men, mistresses, and loved ones. As he scrambles to write Citizen Kane, the film that will come to define his legacy, the specter of rising filmmaker Orson Welles haunts his booze-addled mind.

Watch it below:

Mank, which was written by Fincher’s late father before his death in 2002, stars Gary Oldman as the titular character, with Amanda Seyfriend, Lily Collins, Tom Pelphrey, and Arliss Howard rounding out the cast. Game Of ThronesCharles Dance also stars as Citizen Kane inspiration William Randolph Hearst, while The Souvenir’s Tom Burke intones from the shadows as Welles.

Advertisement

Mank lands on Netflix on December 4. Check out an incredible new poster for the film below.

Illustration for article titled Orson Welles haunts the new, full-length trailer for David Finchers iMank/i
Photo: Netflix
Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Dolly Parton sings superfan Stephen Colbert to a good old cleansing cry

Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in November

Fast And Furious series to end after 2 more movies, Justin Lin returning to direct both

Ed Helms, Scott Aukerman, and Netflix invite you to Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun