Screenshot : YouTube

It’s lost one showrunner, gained another, and been subject to fierce criticisms from Doctor Strange’s Scott Derrickson, who shot a feature-length pilot years ago, but TNT’s long-in-the-works series adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film, Snowpiercer, will finally debut next month. Today, the network dropped a new trailer for the show.

As the footage demonstrates, the plot skews close to that of the original film, with the survivors of a climate-ravaged world holed up in a speeding train that allows the rich to live lavishly as the poor struggle in the caboose. A portrait of revolution, the series follows a lower-class citizen played by Daveed Diggs as he rebels against the privileged likes of Jennifer Connelly and The Americans’ Alison Wright.

Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, and Lena Hall round out the cast of the series, which pulls into TNT on May 17.