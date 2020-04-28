Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images )

A lot of us are getting through this pandemic by keeping our heads down and trying not to dwell on the utter misery that is life in 2020, possibly while also occasionally allowing ourselves to wistfully dream of the day when we can stop having nightmares about not washing our hands or when we can go outside without worrying about who’s going to cough or sneeze in our general vicinity. Then there are people who are getting through this by steering into the skid, excitedly posting on Instagram about their baking adventures or the fun games they invented to entertain their children. For the people in the latter group: Maybe calm down a little bit? And also, the production team behind Orange Is The New Black is making a new show that is going to be entertaining to you and you alone. Congrats!

This comes from Variety, which says Orange Is The New Black’s Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, Hilary Weisman Graham, and Diego Velasco have sold Netflix a new anthology show called Social Distance that’s all about the “new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing” during this pandemic. A press release adds that the show will tell “unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.” Naturally, the whole show will be produced and filmed remotely, with Graham serving as showrunner and Velsaco directing.

There are no details on who might appear in this or when it might premiere on Netflix, but we’ve got to assume that it will be soon. It’s not like anyone’s going to want to relive this horrible time in our lives if it goes on much longer, right? Anyway, while we’re congratulating people, kudos to Netflix for being the first streaming service/network to call something Social Distance. That’s gonna be huge on Google.