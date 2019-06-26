On July 26, the ladies of Litchfield (and wherever the hell else they are) will return for the final season of Orange Is The New Black. And if this massively self-important trailer is to be believed, we’re about to witness “the epic conclusion of the series that changed everything”—by “everything,” surely Netflix is referring to the rise of the binge-watch. But wait, no, there’s more: According to this trailer, Orange Is The New Black began a movement, inspired change, and brought us hope. That’s some loaded verbiage for a TV series trailer.

In any case, the seventh and final season sees Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) finally freed from prison and struggling to acclimate to life on the outside, while her sorta-wife Alex (Laura Prepon) remains behind bars. Other happenings: Taystee (Danielle Brooks) deals with the fallout from last season’s appeals proceedings, Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) wants “ice cream and justice” and finds a special chicken, and it appears that Red (Kate Mulgrew) and Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) have that long-brewing reconciliation. Also returning for the final season are Dascha Polanco (hopefully with an improved story arc), Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Adrienne C. Moore, Selenis Levya, Jackie Cruz, Diane Guerrero, Lea DeLaria, Nick Sandow, and Alysia Reiner. There’s a quick shot of Laverne Cox, whose presence has been minimized over the past couple of seasons—hopefully her story will have a meaningful conclusion, as well.